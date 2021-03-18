Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s stock price fell 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 1,863,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,265,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $126.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $43,723.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 143,425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 160,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the period. 26.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

