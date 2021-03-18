Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $198.67

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $198.67 and last traded at $197.93, with a volume of 123780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.80.

ROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.99 and a 200-day moving average of $144.76.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $520,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,614. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $1,037,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,509,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,515 shares of company stock worth $3,250,949 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 42.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

