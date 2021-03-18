Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 7.3% Following Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s share price dropped 7.3% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $341.38 and last traded at $341.95. Approximately 3,358,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,649,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $368.71.

Specifically, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.30, for a total value of $8,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,982,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total transaction of $1,996,573.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,706,701.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 795,515 shares of company stock worth $307,567,320. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $410.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.37. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.60 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.