ROOBEE Price Reaches $0.0047 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. ROOBEE has a market cap of $11.49 million and approximately $966,812.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010795 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.99 or 0.00276070 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000090 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 173.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

