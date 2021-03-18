Rope Market Capitalization Reaches $2.00 Million ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, Rope has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. Rope has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $19,054.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope token can now be bought for $71.25 or 0.00119271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.09 or 0.00452108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00061640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00129974 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00058317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $387.44 or 0.00648538 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00076387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Rope Token Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Rope Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

