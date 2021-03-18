Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.22.

ROP stock traded up $11.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $405.34. 7,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,631. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.86 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $391.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

