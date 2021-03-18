Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $440.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $410.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.22.
Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $400.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $245.86 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.67.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.
