Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Neutral

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $97.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $105.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LITE. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.06.

LITE opened at $85.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,738,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

