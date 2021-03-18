Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $507,974,000 after acquiring an additional 147,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after acquiring an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $430,443,000 after acquiring an additional 227,113 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,488,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,581,000 after acquiring an additional 153,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,349,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $288,602,000 after acquiring an additional 110,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

In other news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,508 shares of company stock worth $19,874,983. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $123.95. The stock had a trading volume of 36,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.06 and a 200 day moving average of $107.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $127.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

