Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,423 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,639 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,545,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 19,972 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,476,727.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,199,252.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,508 shares of company stock worth $19,874,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $123.68 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $127.08. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.24, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.27.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.