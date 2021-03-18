Rotharium (RTH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $134,954.00

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded up 23.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Rotharium has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $134,954.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rotharium has traded up 38.6% against the dollar. One Rotharium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001321 BTC on exchanges.

About Rotharium

Rotharium (CRYPTO:RTH) is a token. Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rotharium Platform is the gate to the blockchain and enables users to integrate their apps into the blockchain ecosystem. Rotharium Platform helps to create decentralized and transparent business processes. Rotharium Platform interfaces allow connection of standard cloud or on-premise database solutions to the blockchain. “

