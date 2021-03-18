Rotten (ROT) Hits Market Capitalization of $701,879.79

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Rotten token can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a total market cap of $701,879.79 and approximately $9,064.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00054367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00013877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.89 or 0.00673552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00073361 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026721 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00036122 BTC.

Rotten Profile

ROT is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 64,774,486 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

Rotten Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

