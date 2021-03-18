Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$23.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ISV. CIBC boosted their target price on Information Services from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Information Services from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Information Services stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,195. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.05. Information Services has a one year low of C$12.02 and a one year high of C$24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory, which plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

