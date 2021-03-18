Royal Bank of Canada Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $158.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.55.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM opened at $155.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.15.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,829,000 after buying an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after buying an additional 72,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,631,000 after buying an additional 113,724 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after buying an additional 707,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after buying an additional 56,643 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.