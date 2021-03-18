Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $79.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.43% from the stock’s current price.

RCL has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

NYSE RCL opened at $91.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.22.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 334,645 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,899,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

