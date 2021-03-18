Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Tops $0.67

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Royale Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001119 BTC on exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.79 or 0.00449836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00061336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00130220 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00058295 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.63 or 0.00637700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00075572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000459 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Royale Finance Token Trading

