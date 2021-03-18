RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CEO Sells $859,500.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $29,792,911.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RPC stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.25. 1,653,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,035. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of RPC by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 888,499 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management raised its position in shares of RPC by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,197,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 426,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after purchasing an additional 315,004 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of RPC by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 302,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RPC by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 175,016 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RES. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

