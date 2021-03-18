RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells $1,716,000.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $1,716,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RPC alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Lor Inc sold 175,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $1,214,500.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00.

Shares of RES stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. RPC’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RES. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RPC by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after buying an additional 315,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RPC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,246,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in RPC by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 888,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in RPC by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management lifted its position in shares of RPC by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,197,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 426,084 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.