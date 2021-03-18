RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $598.04

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 598.04 ($7.81) and traded as high as GBX 681.40 ($8.90). RSA Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 680.40 ($8.89), with a volume of 2,848,551 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of £7.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 676.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 598.04.
In related news, insider Scott Egan sold 67,326 shares of RSA Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.85), for a total value of £455,797.02 ($595,501.72).
RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.
Read More: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.