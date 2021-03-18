RSK Infrastructure Framework Market Capitalization Tops $245.59 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $245.59 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s launch date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 710,206,676 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

