RTL Group (RTL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RTL Group (EBR: RTL) in the last few weeks:

3/17/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €52.50 ($61.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – RTL Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/15/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €41.80 ($49.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €50.50 ($59.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €41.80 ($49.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – RTL Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/28/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €36.50 ($42.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RTL Group S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

