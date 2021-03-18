Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Rubius Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03.

RUBY has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $24.19 on Thursday. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $38.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 278,848 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $109,505.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,900,793.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $506,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,292. 58.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

