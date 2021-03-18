Ruff Price Reaches $0.0179 (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Ruff token can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a market cap of $17.52 million and $3.65 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00051181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.87 or 0.00623994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00068326 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024906 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Ruff

RUFF is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com

Buying and Selling Ruff

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars.

