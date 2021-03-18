Ruff (RUFF) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.00 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Ruff token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ruff has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a market capitalization of $17.91 million and $3.00 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.10 or 0.00634865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00069305 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00025097 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00034104 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ruff

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

