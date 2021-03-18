Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Rupiah Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $931,661.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.29 or 0.00627999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00068666 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00024987 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00034334 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a token. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,774,146,176 tokens. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Token Trading

