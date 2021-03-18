Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.51

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.51 and traded as high as C$25.88. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$25.35, with a volume of 266,251 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RUS shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Russel Metals to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.74%.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

