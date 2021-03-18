Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 510.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 152,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Ryder System worth $11,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of R. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 107,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ryder System by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in Ryder System by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 103,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R stock opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

