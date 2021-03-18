Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 38.86% from the company’s current price.

RHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

RHP stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.78. 14,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,201. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.21.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

