S4FE (S4F) Price Reaches $0.0186

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, S4FE has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One S4FE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. S4FE has a total market cap of $16.68 million and approximately $315,351.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get S4FE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00051063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $362.96 or 0.00624658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00068423 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024863 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

S4FE Coin Profile

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

S4FE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for S4FE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S4FE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.