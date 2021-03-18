Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $6.31 million and $52,589.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 95.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

