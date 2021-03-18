SafeCapital Achieves Market Capitalization of $68,984.70 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $68,984.70 and $522.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00036490 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 61.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003378 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000045 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

