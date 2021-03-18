SafeCoin (SAFE) Achieves Market Cap of $2.24 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0809 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $29.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,802.34 or 1.00018849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00040249 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012956 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.24 or 0.00391474 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.06 or 0.00285608 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $434.62 or 0.00752042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00078459 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001926 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

