Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) is Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,032 shares during the period. Safehold accounts for 2.7% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Safehold worth $40,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Safehold during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Safehold by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Safehold by 25.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Safehold during the third quarter valued at $172,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Safehold stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $76.57. The stock had a trading volume of 497 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,855. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.48. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.00. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

