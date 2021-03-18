SafePal Price Tops $2.77 on Major Exchanges (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, SafePal has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for $2.77 or 0.00004728 BTC on major exchanges. SafePal has a market capitalization of $299.09 million and approximately $82.59 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About SafePal
SafePal (SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
Buying and Selling SafePal
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for SafePal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafePal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.