Safex Token (SFT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $11,368.00

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Safex Token token can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Safex Token has a total market cap of $26.16 million and $11,368.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000434 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

SFT is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

