San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.56

San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38.56 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 37.20 ($0.49), with a volume of 402574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.25 ($0.47).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on San Leon Energy from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of £167.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 19.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26.14.

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

