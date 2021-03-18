Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SDVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, January 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded Sandvik to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of SDVKY opened at $28.24 on Thursday. Sandvik has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Sandvik had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandvik will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandvik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,417,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandvik by 24.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sandvik by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandvik by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

