Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.20

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 1110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

SC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

About Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

