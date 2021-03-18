SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.00.

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

NYSE SAP opened at $123.62 on Thursday. SAP has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.23 and a 200 day moving average of $133.40. The company has a market capitalization of $151.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. SAP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

