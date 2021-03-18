SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.00.
SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.
NYSE SAP opened at $123.62 on Thursday. SAP has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.23 and a 200 day moving average of $133.40. The company has a market capitalization of $151.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.