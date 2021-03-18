SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $14,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of SAP by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in SAP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in SAP by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter.

SAP stock opened at $123.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.40.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

