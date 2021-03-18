Sapien (SPN) Reaches Market Cap of $634,918.23

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Sapien has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapien coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapien has a market capitalization of $634,918.23 and approximately $54.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00051263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00013093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $374.15 or 0.00637550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00069571 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00025169 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00034180 BTC.

Sapien is a coin. Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 221,794,160 coins. Sapien’s official website is www.sapien.network . The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sapien’s official message board is blog.sapien.network . Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapien is a customizable, democratized social news platform capable of rewarding millions of content creators and curators without any centralized intermediaries. Sapien is powered by an ERC20 compliant cryptocurrency called SPN. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapien should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapien using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

