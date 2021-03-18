Sarah R. Coffin Acquires 1,000 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director Sarah R. Coffin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $19,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,998.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MYE traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,980. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.83 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Myers Industries by 81.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Myers Industries by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 27,399 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Myers Industries by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,053,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after acquiring an additional 418,209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Myers Industries by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Myers Industries by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myers Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

