Sargent Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,394 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.6% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,669,109,000 after buying an additional 1,231,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,351,380,000 after buying an additional 810,676 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,481 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $237.04 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

