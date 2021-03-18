Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.00.

Shares of SARTF stock remained flat at $$426.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.30. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $214.10 and a 1 year high of $550.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 152.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

