Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.55. 1,151,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 998,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sasol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
