Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.55. 1,151,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 998,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sasol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get Sasol alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 12.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,846,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 432,798 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the third quarter valued at $2,362,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 179,900 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 152.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 200,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 54.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.