Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Trading Down 8.6%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) traded down 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.13. 5,839,798 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 3,998,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Savara in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 12.61.

In other news, CEO Matthew Pauls bought 28,700 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 256,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,522.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph S. Mccracken bought 68,965 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 168,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,088.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 111,458 shares of company stock worth $169,937 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the third quarter worth about $409,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Savara during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 698.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 125,737 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Savara by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Savara by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

