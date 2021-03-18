Savills’ (SVLPF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SVLPF remained flat at $$15.25 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. Savills has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

