Savills’ (SVLPF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
SVLPF remained flat at $$15.25 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. Savills has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $15.60.
About Savills
