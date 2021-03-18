SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBAC. Raymond James raised SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.85.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.83. 11,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,658. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.81. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,763.82 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

