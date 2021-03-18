Scala Hits Market Capitalization of $4.66 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Scala has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Scala has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and $9,087.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.04 or 0.00453919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00061754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00130717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00058028 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $380.82 or 0.00654684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00076109 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,654,359,152 coins and its circulating supply is 9,854,359,152 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Buying and Selling Scala

