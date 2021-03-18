Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of SBGSY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.34. The stock had a trading volume of 94,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.95. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $31.39.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

